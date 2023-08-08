Beverley and Bruce Sharpe - both aged in their 80s - have put up "various" signs outside their Port Macquarie home over the years.
This is the first time one has been vandalised and not just once, but twice in as many weeks.
The couple put up the sign outside their home on Kennedy Drive in support of the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
Beverley said the "Vote Yes" corflute had been up for a few days when someone "realised what it was in support of" and spray-painted "morons" across the sign.
"We've had various political signs out the front that have never been vandalised before," she said.
After the sign was vandalised the first time, Beverley and Bruce took it down and put a second one up.
It was only a matter of days before this sign was vandalised as well.
"I don't believe it's kids doing it," Beverley said. "I think whoever is doing it knows what they're doing."
"The vandals are not going to get the better of me, so I decided to leave the sign there and put another sign up about democracy."
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, also known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament or the Voice, is a proposed Australian federal advisory body comprising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who would represent the views of Indigenous communities.
Australians will head to the polls later this year to vote either yes or no to having a Voice to Parliament.
The Sharpes have lived in Port Macquarie since 2010 and said they "believe in giving people a fair go".
"I think we should show respect to Aboriginal people," Beverley said.
"They were here before us and have been here for 65,000 years."
Beverley said having a Voice to Parliament will show respect and recognition.
"We've always thought we knew best how to look after Indigenous issues, but I think it's about time we listen and use our own ears and listen to their voice," she said.
The couple said they are disappointed that there are people in the community who would vandalise a sign that shows support for this issue.
"I think there's a lot of bigots and racists and I want to show that I'm not going to back down and I'll do what I believe in," Beverley said.
"The Voice is pretty simple. It gives Indigenous people a voice and will mean they are recognised in the constitution."
