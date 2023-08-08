August 8, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Magpies women's team produce a bruising win over Byron Bay, while the Port Pirates women's team finish their season on top of the ladder.
The Magpies play the ladder-leaders Northern Beaches on Saturday in the hope of cementing their top-two position heading into finals.
Meanwhile, the men's team fell short of victory against Byron Bay and will look to recoup in their home game against the Northern Beaches.
The Port Macquarie Pirates women's team have made it 12 wins from 12 to finish the season on top of the table. After securing the maximum bonus points, they go into the major semi-final next weekend with the momentum they've been building all season.
Meanwhile, the Port Pirates snatched a narrow win from the Cannonballs that hauled them into second spot on the ladder before finals. They will now play the Coffs Harbour Breakers in the hope of grabbing a grand final spot.
The Hastings Valley Vikings wrapped up their season with a disappointing 101-0 loss to the in-form Grafton Redmen. The Vikings, who have had a horrid run with player injuries this year, will look to build their 2024 campaign in the off-season.
The Port City Breakers have upset the Old Bar Pirates 18-6 in a bruising clash at the Old Bar Reserve. The win secures their top-two position for another week. They will play the Wauchope Blues on Saturday, August 12, in Port Macquarie.
Meanwhile, the Wingham Tigers delivered another blow to the Port Macquarie Sharks' finals campaign after facing a 19-12 defeat. The Sharks are currently clinging to fifth place and are under threat from sixth place Tigers.
The Sharks will play third place Mustangs in Kempsey in an effort to keep their finals hopes alive.
The Hastings League had their first round of finals at Long Flat on the weekend. The first game featured the elimination round between the Lake Cathie Raiders and the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.
The Stingrays, with only two reserves, were no match for the full-strength Raiders, going down 42-14. Glen Clarke, Ricky Campbell, and Jake Wheeler scored one each for the Stingrays. Campbell kicked one goal.
The Raiders crossed for seven tries, one each to Kaia Glassie, Tyrone Nelson, Jake Green, Sean Barrett, Cooper Gallagher, Austin Bradley and Ethan Wood, Gallagher kicked two goals and Rhys Nelson kicked five.
The Stingrays still had something to cheer for with Stingrays veteran Dane Gunning running out for his 50th game for the club.
The second game of the day featured the minor semi-final between the Long Flat Dragons and the Beechwood Shamrocks, and the Dragons held out the Shamrocks 18-12.
Damian Wilkinson and John Bird scored for the Shamrocks; Nathan Nicholls kicked two goals. The Dragons' Nathan Graham, George Jones and Travis Harris scored; Ben Stewart kicked three goals.
The major semi-finals will be held at the Kendall showground next week.
The first game will see the Raiders taking on the Shamrocks, while the second game will have the minor premiers, the Kendall Blues, up against the Dragons.
Port United secured a victory against the Port Saints after a strong second half pushed the team to 2-1 victory over the weekend. Port Saints have the bye this week, while Port United will face the Kempsey Saints.
Camden Haven, who had the bye this week, will play the Macleay Valley Rangers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.