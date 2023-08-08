Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Magpies women's bruising win, Pirates women's top the table: weekend footy wrap | August 5-6

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

August 8, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Magpies women's team produce a bruising win over Byron Bay, while the Port Pirates women's team finish their season on top of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.