Crowds of keen rugby league juniors took over the fields in Taree for their mini gala day on the weekend.
Youngsters from across the Mid North Coast played a series of games for fun, rather than results, while being cheered from the sidelines by passionate parents.
The Group 3 Junior gala day featured the Port City Breakers and Port Macquarie Sharks juniors in the under 6s, 8s and 9s divisions and doubled as the last game for those age groups this year.
Photographer Scott Calvin ventured down there to capture some of the action.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.