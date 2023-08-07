Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Pirates defeat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast Rugby Union clash

By Mardi Borg
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
The Port Macquarie Pirates have snatched a crucial victory in their game against the Kempsey Cannonballs that sees them sitting in second place heading into the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division finals.

