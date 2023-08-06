The Mid North Coast Health District has issued a warning following a confirmed case of measles in a traveller returning from Bali.
The location of the affected person has not been provided, however players and spectators travelling to AFL North Coast games in Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga have been advised to be alert for symptoms.
The person is believed to have acquired measles while in Bali, where a high number of cases have been reported in recent months.
They are believed to have visited several cases in NSW while infectious. Contact tracing is now underway.
People may have been exposed to the case in the following locations:
. Coffs Harbour University football field, AFL North Coast under 10 competition - on Sunday, July 30, between 9am-10am.
. Woolgoolga AFL sports field, AFL North Coast under 12 competition - on Sunday July 30 between 11am-12pm
. Hazard reduction burn, Minnie Water Road, Minnie Water - on Monday July 31, 8.30am 5.30pm.
These locations do not pose an ongoing risk to people.
Dr Valerie Delpech, A/Director, Northern NSW Population and Public Health Directorate, said anyone who was in these locations should check their vaccination status and be alert for signs and symptoms of measles until September 18.
Measles is endemic in Indonesia. The World Health Organisation has reported a significant increase in cases there in 2022 and 2023.
Mid North Coast Health (MNCHD) is warning travellers returning from Bali to check for symptoms and for those intending to travel to Indonesia to get vaccinated if not up to date.
"The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is safe and effective protection against measles," Dr Delpech said.
"It's free for anyone born during or after 1966 who hasn't already had two doses. If you're unsure whether you've had two doses, it's quite safe to have another."
The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is available from GPs (all ages) and some pharmacies (people 12 years of age and over).
Children should receive the MMR vaccine at 12 and 18 months of age, as part of their routine childhood immunisations.
Those most likely to be susceptible to measles are infants under 12 months of age who are too young to be vaccinated, anyone who is not fully vaccinated against the disease, including adults, and people with a weakened immune system.
Symptoms of measles include fever, sore eyes, and a cough; followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash which typically spreads from the head and neck to the rest of the body.
"It can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear after an exposure, so it is really important to stay vigilant if you've been in the above locations," Dr Delpech said.
"If you develop symptoms, please call ahead to your GP to ensure you do not spend time in the waiting room with other patients."
Measles is highly contagious and is spread in the air through coughing or sneezing by someone who is unwell with the disease.
