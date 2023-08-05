After months of hard work, training and fundraising, the stars of the Hastings shone at Panthers Port Macquarie with their stunning dancer performances.
The Stars of the Hastings Dance for Cancer charity event saw Port Macquarie and Hastings locals shake and shimmy on stage to raise funds for the Cancer Council on Saturday evening (August 5).
Approximately $155,000 were raised by local business for research, prevention and support services.
Fundraising coordinator for Cancer Council NSW, Christine Williams said that she was delighted with the evening.
"I think the best part of tonight is that the stars shone and they were all different," she said.
"At the end of the day, we raised over $150,000 in a tough economic climate.
"We're making inroads and the people in Port Macquarie definitely helped us."
The evening was supported with dance performances from local studios, a auction which raised $2,700 and guest speaker Cancer Council NSW non-executive director Caroyln Heise.
Stars gave a variety of performances from pole dancing, hip-hop, burlesque and drag performances.
But the performance from star Nik Paine and her friends that saw the audience swaying mini-flashlights as they remembered those who have battled cancer.
Judge Helen Richey congratulated the women on their performance.
"I thought it was the most beautiful and touching moment," she said.
"You almost had everyone in tears."
All performers put on their best show , with stars coming from various different backgrounds.
"[The stars] represented different parts of Port Macquarie," Ms Williams said.
"And that was just so lovely."
