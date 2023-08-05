OLD Bar's Group Three Rugby League premiership aspirations took a battering when beaten 18-6 by Port City Breakers in a bruising clash at the Old Bar Reserve.
The Pirates could be without second rower Isaac Worboys and five-eighth Kurt Lewis for the remainder of the season. Worboys was carried from the field after injuring his knee midway through the first half and there are fears his 2023 campaign is over. Lewis was sent off by referee Ricky Macfarlane just before halftime and faces a dissent charge. Given his record at the judiciary, Lewis could face a long stint on the sideline.
The Breakers produced their best performance of the season in a clash highlighted by brutal defence from both sides. Port's forwards won the ruck in the first half and the Breakers had Old Bar desperately holding them out for much of the opening stanza. Big pop Tyrese Dungay was outstanding in the heavy going for the Breakers.
We got back to basics - it's not a very hard game, run hard, kick long, turn around and chase- Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts
He punched holes in the middle of the field and also put some ferocious tackles on the Old Bar ball carriers. Lock and captain-coach Richie Roberts was another Breaker to turn in a big game. He finished with two tries in a typically busy performance. There wasn't a failure in the Breakers side from a game that was played with grand final-like intensity.
Old Bar's discipline and ball control let them down. On one occasion they conceded a penalty when in possession.
"I think our defence set laid the platform,'' an elated Roberts said at fulltime.
Roberts said complacency was a factor mid-season when the Breakers dropped consecutive games.
"We got to a stage where we thought we just had to turn up to win games. We forgot we had to do the hard work,'' he said.
"I really drilled them at training in the past two weeks and it showed today with the effort. We're building well for the finals.''
Roberts agreed that Dungay was the best on field.
"He fresh out of under 18s and he's still learning,'' Roberts said.
"He puts in the effort every week.''
There was no score for 27 minutes of the first half before Roberts took a pass close to the line to work his way over. Nick Smith kicked the conversion. Dungay crashed over, again from short range soon after although the goal attempt was waved away.
Old Bar then had to survive the last minute 40 of the first half with 11 players, with winger Aaron Bayley in the sin bin and then Lewis sent off.
A second converted try to Roberts and then a penalty goal to Smith in the second half pushed the score to 18-0. However, the Pirates rallied and actually had the better of the last 20 minutes.
Co-captain-coach Mick Henry scored a quick thinking try from a tap and Simon Wise added the goal. Old Bar went close on a couple of other occasions but couldn't further bridge the gap.
I'm really proud of the effort in the second half- Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys
Prop Matt Prior worked hard for the Pirates while fullback Taye Cochrane was dangerous in attack.
"We couldn't have played worse in the first half,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys admitted.
"I'd hate to see how many penalties we gave away.
"A lot was just poor discipline. But I'm really proud of the effort in the second half.
"We were down on troops, three blokes had to play reserve grade. We came home strong in the last 15 minutes, but down a man makes it hard.''
He said the Pirates are resigned to being without his younger brother Isaac and Lewis for an extended time. This is a week after top forward Will Clarke was scratched for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"We'll have to re-assess,'' he said.
"We'll put a team together against Forster next week and hope to get the win against Macleay in the last round. Then we'll get a much needed week off.''
The second placed Breakers are now within two points of the competition leading Old Bar on the ladder with two games of the season-proper remaining. However, Old Bar has a superior points differential.
"It's in our own destiny - if we get a job done against Forster and then Macleay finish first, but it's not going to be easy with all the injuries we have,'' Worboys said.
Meanwhile, Taree City took a significant step towards claiming a finals berth by beating Wauchope 34-12 at Wauchope.
The Breakers had two big wins in the lower grades at Old Bar, claiming the under 18s 46-16 and reserve grade 46-6.
Port City 18 (R Roberts 2, T Dungay tries, N Smith 3 goals) defeated Old Bar 6 (M Henry try, S Wise goal)
