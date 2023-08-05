Port Macquarie News
Problems for Pirates as Port Breakers score a win a bruising clash at Old Bar

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 5 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
OLD Bar's Group Three Rugby League premiership aspirations took a battering when beaten 18-6 by Port City Breakers in a bruising clash at the Old Bar Reserve.

