Longboard surfers were stoked with the wave conditions at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills as the Australian Surf Championships kicked off the first day of competitive surfing.
The 17 day competition has over 500 competitors and 36 different age divisions with the Longboard Titles one of the five different disciplines featured.
The Longboard titles will run for the next seven days from Saturday, August 5 to August 12.
Surfing Australian contest director Glen Elliot said the mood was great at the event.
"We've got nice clean conditions," he said.
"Small but the longboarders are revelling in these conditions.
"It's been a really successful start."
The light northerly wind that surfers have been enjoying at the beach today is expected to spin to a light offshore south westerly for the rest of the week and providing great conditions for the rest of the competition.
But it's not just the sun that is shining at Rainbow Beach.
"These are the best longboarders and loggers in Australia," Elliot said.
"We're seeing the best surfers from around Australia from every state."
Lucy Small, who recently represented Australia as part of the team Irukandjis in El Salvador earlier this May, was hitting up the surf at Bonny Hills.
"The waves in El Salvador are pretty powerful so pretty big difference," Small said.
"But it's always so beautiful to be here.
"There's no wind and [I'm] grateful to have fun waves."
Small came second in her first heat against Victorian surfer and Open Women's Mermaid Logger winner at the Byron Bay Surf Festival, Bea Conroy.
Last year, both Small and Conroy tied in the finals for the Australian Longboard Titles Women's Open.
"We're both competitive but we're good mates," Conroy said.
"We're usually very close in our scores so there's no bad blood between us so it's a healthy competitive friendship."
Healthy friendships seemed to be a common theme on the beach with no aggression spotted on the surf.
That was the case for Kirra Molnar who even hugged fellow competitor Giselle Taylor after their heat.
"I think the logger and longboard community is always like that- everyone knows everyone," she said.
"And it's such a great event that Surfing Australia has put on.
"Everyone comes down and meets up, rips, and then catches up."
Molnar is also a member of team Irukandjis and holds the current title as the traditional Logger Titles Champion.
But Molnar doesn't believe her accomplishments will make this year's competition easy.
"I feel like you can never underestimate anybody because everyone rips," she said.
"I think my strategy was actually to relax and enjoy it and that's usually when I surf better.
"But I think you just have to get the best waves to get the best opportunity."
Locals and out of town visitors were scattered across the shoreline to spend their Saturday morning supporting the athletes.
Among some of the familiar faces was Port Macquarie Surfing Museum president Alan Jeffery who will be attending the competitions over the next three weeks to promote the museum and it's current photograph exhibit.
Attendees will be able to spot Jefferey with a Wayne Lynch surfboard which is up to be won in a raffle.
"We're quite honoured to have one of his surfboards available to raffle off," he said .
"He made one for us about three years ago and we currently have this new surfboard that he made for us."
North Haven local Anthony Purvis isn't surfing but decided to spend his Saturday morning watching some of the best surfers catching waves.
Layla Deighton who drove down from Coffs Harbour for the competition watched from the comfort of her car before getting ready for her Junior Girls heat in the afternoon, representing team NSW.
Amanda Curley and Doug Carruthers also drove to attend the event - from across the country from Western Australia.
"It's been good," Ms Curely said
"We surfed along the way."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.