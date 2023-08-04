Port Macquarie News
Interviewing Port Macquarie's world-beating paddleboarder Hayden Copping

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
August 5 2023 - 4:00am
Port Macquarie's Hayden Copping sat down with the Port News on Friday (August 4) and reflected on his recent world paddleboard championship victory.

