Port Macquarie's Hayden Copping sat down with the Port News on Friday (August 4) and reflected on his recent world paddleboard championship victory.
He shared insights into the moment he became a world champion and what he plans on doing next.
Copping took out the 2023 Molokai to Oahu World (M2O) Championships in Hawaii after paddling his way to victory in the stock category of the Solo Prone Paddleboard Race, finishing in a time of 5:41:16.
Copping said what he achieved still hadn't sunk in.
"It's pretty special, I can't say it has really sunk in yet," he said. "I didn't know that I had won until I was about a kilometre out from the finish line, and I heard it over the loud speaker.
"I sort of sat on my board and looked up at the sky and went, 'is this really happening?' I just tried to soak in that last kilometre as much as I could."
Copping said it was special to be called a world champion for the first time.
"I'm just a local kid from Port Macquarie and now all of a sudden I'm a world champion, it's very special," he said.
"I wish I could go back to that [moment] and relive it as much as I could."
The M2O World Championships is a 52 kilometre channel race and is regarded as one of the most intense and gruelling ocean crossings.
The M2O hosts a number of paddle boarding disciplines including prone, standup, and foil.
Copping said the act of crossing the notoriously dangerous Ka'iwi Channel is one that isn't taken lightly.
"It's quite ruthless," he said. "It's ranked in the top seven hardest races that you can do, and the energy and the current out there is unparalleled.
"I was under world record pace for a while but then the current actually changed on us halfway through the race so that added an hour on to the race just because the tide changed.
"It's quite challenging, but I was very thankful to cross that finish line."
Copping said the race was as mentally challenging as it was physically.
"There's a lot of demons when you're doing that race," he said. "Probably about two hours in it was all happy days, and then it was all struggle street.
"When the going got tough, I had my dad in the support boat with the local Hawaiian driver, and they were trying to give me as much encouragement as they could."
Copping claimed an impressive second-place finish in the Blue Water Hawaiian Classic Pro Paddleboard Race in 2022, where he had a brush with a three-and-a-half metre tiger shark in the race last year.
As a local lifeguard, Copping said the possibility of another visit from a shark was the furthest thing from his mind during the race.
"I don't think I was ever worried, you just get so caught up in the race," he said. "I don't think I ever felt scared during the race.
"I have [shark] encounters here at Port Macquarie, so it's nothing out of the ordinary for me."
Copping said the M2O World Championship had been a goal of his for ten years.
"Since I was 14, I have always wanted to do this race," he said. "I wish I could give a good reason as to why I did it, but I still don't know. It's been on the calendar for about five years."
COVID-19 put a stop to the event for the last three years. Hayden said he was one of the first competitors to sign up when the organisers announced its return.
"As soon as they announced that it was coming back, my nomination went in that day," he said. "I was just excited to go over there and go race it."
Copping had spent the last six months training for the gruelling race with the hope of taking home the world championship title.
"Since January, I have been training for this event quite hard," he said. "It's been six month of just paddling everyday and getting back into the grind.
"It just makes [winning the race] extra special,," he said. "I was more than content with just finishing the race, but to win it on top of all of that is just amazing."
While Copping has his sights set on defending the title next year, he said he was content to just put his feet up and revel in what he's achieved for the time being.
"For the next couple of months, I will just put my feet up and enjoy the waves, go surfing and just enjoy some downtime," he said.
"I haven't had that all year, so that will be very special."
