Motorists swung into action to help a trapped driver after a single-vehicle crash on the Oxley Highway on Thursday, August 3.
A truck travelling on the Oxley Highway between Mount Seaview and Yarrowitch clipped the wire road barrier and rolled onto its side around 2.50pm.
Port Macquarie resident Dave Nichols who was travelling home from work, was first on the scene at the truck rollover.
He was later joined by Alistair Flower and other motorists who stepped up to assist.
"I didn't know what I was going to come across," Mr Nichols said.
"I was just nervous about what I was going to find.
"Once I found out that he was okay, I just did what anyone would do and tried to look after the person involved."
The 55-year-old driver was conscious when Mr Nichols arrived but was trapped in his truck.
"He wasn't sure if he could move at that stage," Mr Nichols said.
Mr Flower and Mr Nichols said motorists removed the driver from the vehicle by kicking out the windscreen and looked after him until emergency services arrived.
"Everyone was pitching in where they could," Mr Flower said.
"Ultimately we knew there was nothing else we could do but help.
"We wanted to ensure he was OK in the first instance."
Paramedics assessed the truck driver who had minor injuries.
Ambulance NSW confirmed the driver did not need to be transported to hospital.
The Oxley Highway was closed in both directions for hours as a result of the truck rollover about 20 kilometres west of Gingers Creek but later reopened around 5.10pm.
The motorists stayed on the scene for the next three hours.
Mr Nichols who plays for the Hastings Valley Vikings missed his training that day because of the accident but said that he didn't mind.
"This was more important," he said.
