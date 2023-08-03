Police have been kept busy with call-outs to people carrying weapons and driving offences.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police Acting Inspector Nicole Ward for our weekly police wrap.
About 7.55pm on July 26 a man entered the Coles Express service station on Hollingworth Street, Port Macquarie muttering and arguing with another male.
Customers in the service station noticed he was carrying an axe.
The 24-year-old man challenged the other customers in the store before police were called.
Officers arrived and located the man walking along Gordon Street.
He was found to be in possession of the axe and fled from police.
A foot pursuit was initiated, with officers arresting the 24-year-old a short time later.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with threaten injury to a person and affray.
He was refused bail to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 8.
About 10.45pm on July 27 police intended to stop a vehicle on Lord Street, Port Macquarie.
The driver eventually pulled over.
The 26-year-old male P2 driver was found to be disqualified from driving.
During a search of the vehicle police located a 20cm axe.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and was given a prohibition notice from driving.
He has also been charged with driving unlicensed - second offence.
About 10pm on July 30 a 31-year-old male was pulled over in Wauchope after police noticed he was driving well below the speed limit.
He returned a positive result to a roadside breath test and was found to be in possession of cannabis.
The Hannam Vale man has been issued a court attendance notice to attend Wauchope Local Court on September 5.
Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged at the TAFE car park in Port Macquarie.
Between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on August 8, a window of a white Kia was damaged on the passenger door.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police.
Two men from South Kempsey - aged 51 and 53 - left their residences and came to Port Macquarie before heading out on a boat to Point Plomer.
About 1pm they decided to come back as conditions started to worsen.
A freak wave hit the boat and ejected them both from the vessel.
Both men sustained serious injuries and were in the water for over an hour before making it back to shore.
The 51-year-old man sustained injuries to his legs including lacerations and compound fractures while the 53-year-old man had a significant laceration to his torso.
Police attended the scene and assisted NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Both men are now in a stable condition in John Hunter Hospital.
