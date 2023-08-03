Port Macquarie Pirates coach Cameron Gray knows how important a victory against the in-form Kempsey Cannonballs is on Saturday, August 5.
Gray was speaking after his side's 40-35 win over SCU Marlins in Port Macquarie.
The narrow victory keeps the Pirates locked in at third place on the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division ladder, and two points behind the Cannonballs with one round to go.
Kempsey and Port have both won a game each in their previous clashes this season and Gray hopes his players will be the ones walking away with the 2-1 season record and snatching the top-two position off the Cannonballs.
"The players can be immensely proud of their resolve, but this week there's no let up as we look to the Kempsey rematch to see if we're good enough to fix where we went wrong last time," he said.
Gray said he was proud of his team's efforts on Saturday as they fought until the final whistle to secure the win against the Marlins.
In a game where 75 points were scored with 11 tries being chalked up, a try on the fulltime siren broke the deadlock of 35 all, to secure a vital win that keeps their top-two hopes well and truly alive.
The big crowd for the Port Pirate's Ladies Day was treated to brilliant attacking rugby, with both sides leaving nothing on the field.
The Pirates started strong and found themselves 14 nil within the first ten minutes. The Marlins responded quickly to level the score to 14 all.
The Pirates picked up another two tries in the first half, while the Marlins scored one try just before halftime to take the score to 28-21.
An enthralling second half of rugby saw the two teams trading blows until the scores were locked at 35 all.
A tense last ten minutes unfolded with both teams going close to scoring, before the bounce of the ball favoured the Pirates to send their crowd on the hill into raptures.
Gray said he was happy to finally be on the right side of a close game after previously losing games by five points or less.
"After a few excruciating tight losses, it was great to finally secure a win in an intensely-tight match," he said.
"The Marlins kept on coming back at us time after time, but thankfully we showed the right amount of determination, and importantly, desperation."
The Pirates now head to Kempsey only two points behind the Cannonballs with the winner taking second place on the ladder.
Gray said the team is looking forward to the top-of-the-table clash as they look to snatch the top-two position off the Cannonballs before finals.
"We're all excited about the opportunity this coming week," he said.
