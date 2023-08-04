Hundreds of spectators, fans and support crew will descend on the beaches of the Port Macquaire-Hastings region to watch the nation's best surfers compete at the 2023 Australian Surfing Championships.
The competition will run over 17 days and is set to attract more than 500 athletes to the region who will challenge themselves at various Port Macquarie and Camden Haven breaks.
An opening ceremony will be held on Friday (August 4), with the Australian Longboard Titles kicking off on August 5 alongside the Shortboard, Bodyboard and Para Surfing Titles.
Surfing Mid North Coast regional director and Port Macquarie local Wayne Hudson said he's looking forward to the event returning.
"An event like this is really good because you get to see some of the nation's best surfers battling it out on our beaches," he said.
Hudson said there's "bucket loads" of locals competing in the championships.
"There will be heaps of local competitors," he said. "George Watt is one of the more mature statesmen from Bonny Hills.
"He will be competing in the first week, and there are lots of other locals who will give the surfers a run for their money."
Hudson said the event is set to create a tourism boom and a wave of economic success for the region.
"This event is really good for the whole community, not just Port Macquarie, but Bonny Hills, North Haven and Wauchope as well," he said.
"The accommodation houses wouldn't have 400 people locked in if it wasn't for this event, and the benefit flows on to the local restaurants and shops as well, so it's good for everyone.
"An event like this gets people enjoying all aspects of the community, which is what you want - it's a flow-on effect for everyone."
While the beaches have been experiencing a "flat" winter, Hudson hopes the swell picks up for the events.
"It's been the flattest winter that I can remember in my life," he said. "We've had a really bad winter for waves.
"Little pop-up swells are coming and going, so hopefully there will be some swell for any of the events, and they will be able to utilise the waves and banks that we've got on offer.
"There are a few options here for the competition directors to pick from, I'm sure they will make the right call.
"These competitors are some of the best in the nation, so they should be able to handle it."
2023 Australian Surfing Championships schedule:
