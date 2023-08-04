Port Macquarie News
2023 Australian Surfing Championships return to Port Macquarie-Hastings region

August 4 2023 - 10:00am
The 2023 Surfing Championships will return to the Port Macquarie-Hastings region from Aug 4. Picture: file
Hundreds of spectators, fans and support crew will descend on the beaches of the Port Macquaire-Hastings region to watch the nation's best surfers compete at the 2023 Australian Surfing Championships.

