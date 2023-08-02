A police officer has been charged following an internal investigation on the Mid North Coast.
In March 2023, an investigation commenced into an arrest made by a police officer earlier that month.
Following inquiries, the 54-year-old male senior constable - attached to a command in the Northern Region - was served a Future Court Attendance Notice on Tuesday, August 1 for the charge of common assault.
The officer is due to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, September 6.
Police media are not able to provide any further details at this stage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.