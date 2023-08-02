Port Macquarie News
Tas Morton and Mikayla Weir combine to win on The Coat Hanger

By Greg Prichard
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 7:00pm
Weir opens the new racing season with a win on The Coat Hanger for trainer Tas Morton at Taree on Tuesday. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
THE combination of patience and perseverance is worth its weight in gold in the racing game and Port Macquarie trainer Tas Morton has displayed that in spades with The Coat Hanger.

