THE combination of patience and perseverance is worth its weight in gold in the racing game and Port Macquarie trainer Tas Morton has displayed that in spades with The Coat Hanger.
The four-year-old mare had raced eight times for no wins and just one placing before Tuesday's race meeting at Taree, but she bolted in to win the Horses Birthday Maiden Plate over 1600 metres.
Mikayla Weir took The Coat Hanger to the lead and the horse was full of running down the straight, winning by two-and-half lengths as a $5.50 chance.
It wasn't the toughest maiden race you will ever find and Morton obviously did a good job finding one she could finally win.
Hopefully the victory will do a lot for The Coat Hanger's confidence and she will now go on to win a few more races.
Morton doesn't have a big team of horses and The Coat Hanger's win was the first by the stable since he won the Walcha Cup with Acoustix on February 3.
Weir works hard and is prepared to do a lot of travelling to get her chances, which is what country jockeys have to do if they hope to ride winners.
It was the third time she had ridden The Coat Hanger and she rated her perfectly in the horse's breakthrough win.
