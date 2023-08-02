Samples have been sent for testing after the death of at least 25 birds in Port Macquarie.
A NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) spokesperson said EPA officers responded on Wednesday, August 2, to reports of bird deaths around the area of the Buller Street bridge.
The spokesperson confirmed to the Port News that the officers collected about 15 dead birds and took 10 live birds to a local vet.
Those birds have since died.
The majority of the dead birds were pigeons.
The EPA could not confirm social media reports that other birds, including ducks and lorikeets, had died.
However, its investigations are still underway.
The spokesperson said the EPA sent samples away for testing in a bid to establish whether the cause of death was due to a pesticide.
The EPA regulates bird deaths only in instances where pesticide misuse is a possibility.
The EPA is also liaising with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the RSPCA.
The Buller Street bridge crosses Kooloonbung Creek. Its linked pathway is popular with pedestrians and dog walkers.
Anyone with information about the bird deaths is encouraged to immediately report it to the EPA's 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.
