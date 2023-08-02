Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Poisoning the suspected cause of dozens of bird deaths near Port Macquarie CBD

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dead pigeons near Buller Street in Port Macquarie. Picture supplied by a Port News reader
Dead pigeons near Buller Street in Port Macquarie. Picture supplied by a Port News reader

Samples have been sent for testing after the death of at least 25 birds in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.