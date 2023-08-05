McInherney Park is more inclusive thanks to the final part of an upgrade project.
Six wheelchair-accessible table settings have replaced the old tables at the riverside park.
The new hardwood table settings mark the final component in a Sailability (NSW) Port Macquarie Branch project which delivered a new boat shed and amenities block.
Sailability participant Tanya Turner said the new picnic tables were very inclusive.
She said the tables were at the right height and easy to use.
"It is just a really nice place to spend time and have a picnic," she said.
Port Macquarie resident Melissa Willson said the new tables were 100 per cent better than the old version.
"It's reachable and I can slide under perfectly," she said.
"More parks should have the same set-up for people in wheelchairs like myself and Tanya."
The new tables were made possible with remaining funds from a state government grant and a contribution from Sailability (NSW) Port Macquarie Branch.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council removed the old tables, supervised the installation work and sanded and stained the new tables.
Sailability (NSW) Port Macquarie Branch president Julie Constable said Sailability was proud to make the table settings accessible not only for Sailability but the broader community.
Sailability Port Macquarie, a volunteer organisation dedicated to making sailing opportunities accessible to all, returns to the water on September 27 after the winter break.
