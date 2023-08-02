Hayden Copping is heading home to Port Macquarie after taking out the 2023 Solo Prone Paddleboard World Championships in Hawaii - a goal he set for himself a decade ago.
The local lifeguard flew home 12 months ago with an impressive second-place finish after a challenging 38-kilometre paddle at the 2022 event which circumnavigated the Hawaiian coastline.
Copping was focused on going one step further this year in the traditional race from Molokai to Oahu, which required competitors to travel a further 14 kilometres.
On July 30, Copping paddled his way to victory in the stock category of the Solo Prone Paddleboard Race, finishing in a time of 5:41:16.
Copping finished 10 minutes ahead of New Zealand's Sam Shergold, who finished second in 5:52:17.
Callum Sutton, who is also from Australia, was less than two minutes behind Shergold in his first experience crossing the Ka'iwi Channel, finishing in third (5:54:01).
Copping told the Port News after the event that the experience was a "life changing" moment for him.
"The experience on a whole was life changing and something that I'll remember forever," he said. "I still get chills thinking back to it."
Copping said he will be taking some time to reflect on his new world championship title when he's back in Port Macquarie.
"If I'm honest, I'm not sure what the first thing I'll do is when I get to Port," he said. "Maybe just take some solo time to reflect on what I have just achieved."
