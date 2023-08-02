Port Macquarie News
World paddleboard champion Hayden Copping flying high and heading home to Port Macquarie

By Mardi Borg
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 11:00am
Hayden Copping has taken out the 2023 Prone Paddleboard World Championships in Hawaii. Picture supplied
Hayden Copping is heading home to Port Macquarie after taking out the 2023 Solo Prone Paddleboard World Championships in Hawaii - a goal he set for himself a decade ago.

