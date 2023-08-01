Update, August 2:
Port Macquarie Marine Rescue Unit Commander Greg Davies said there has been no sighting yet of the unmanned vessel involved in Tuesday's capsize off Queens Head.
Marine Rescue searched for the five-metre white vessel on Tuesday afternoon, August 1 but were unable to locate it.
"It's almost like looking for a needle in a haystack," Mr Davies said. "A wave will hit the boat and it will move in a different direction."
The call was made for Marine rescue crews to not facilitate a search today, August 2.
"If it's found now it will be by a member of the public and it could be at sea or wash up onto a beach," Mr Davies said.
Marine Rescue is encouraging boaters to log on when they head out on the water and to always wear the kill switch on a vessel, so the engine stops if you're thrown overboard.
If the boat is spotted out at sea or washes up onto a beach, locals are urged to contact Port Macquarie Police.
Earlier:
Two people have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after their boat capsized near Queens Head, North of Port Macquarie on Tuesday afternoon, August 1.
Emergency services were called to Back Beach about 2.30pm after two men - both aged in their 50s - were thrown into the water when their vessel was overturned by a rogue wave two kilometres offshore.
While in the water, both men were run over by their unmanned vessel and sustained "multiple injuries" from the propeller.
The men managed to swim to shore where they were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for serious leg and abdominal injuries.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one of the men had "critical wounds to his stomach" and the other had a "head injury, fractured leg and cuts".
"Paramedics believe the men were in the water for about 90 minutes after their boat capsized," the spokesperson said.
"They then swam about a kilometre to shore before being found by a passerby on the beach."
Port Macquarie Lifeguards also attended the scene and assisted paramedics.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Team provided further treatment on scene and stabilised both men before they were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
