A verdict will be handed down later this month in the case against a Lake Cathie massage therapist charged with allegedly sexually touching a female patient without consent.
Mark John De Bono, 63, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Tuesday, August 1, for the last day of his hearing.
Police allege that on October 21, 2022 a 36-year-old woman attended a massage parlour in Lake Cathie for an appointment.
It is alleged De Bono sexually touched the woman during the massage, which led her to stop the treatment and leave.
Police were notified and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District began investigating the alleged incident.
On November 19, about 6.30pm, detectives arrested De Bono at Port Macquarie Police Station.
Court documents show De Bono allegedly cupped the woman's breast and kissed her pubic bone during the massage.
De Bono has pleaded not guilty to the two charges of sexually touching another person without consent.
Magistrate Darcy indicated she would deliver her verdict on August 28, in Port Macquarie Court.
