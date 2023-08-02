Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Verdict date set in case of accused Lake Cathie massage therapist Mark De Bono

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

A verdict will be handed down later this month in the case against a Lake Cathie massage therapist charged with allegedly sexually touching a female patient without consent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.