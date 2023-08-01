Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

What's biting: squid in the Hastings, drummer in the Haven and thefts on the rise

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:00pm, first published August 1 2023 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait 'n Tackle in Port Macquarie and is of customer Andy Hatton with a 3.10kg drummer, which he caught around Point Plomer
This week's photo is courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait 'n Tackle in Port Macquarie and is of customer Andy Hatton with a 3.10kg drummer, which he caught around Point Plomer

The local area has seen an increase in thefts these past few months with boating and fishing gear among the most popular items to go missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.