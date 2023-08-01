Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Sharks defeat Wauchope Blues in Group 3 rugby league

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Jones heads for a try as Port Sharks defeat Wauchope Blues in 11th round at the Group 3 Rugby League Picture by Emily Walker
Sam Jones heads for a try as Port Sharks defeat Wauchope Blues in 11th round at the Group 3 Rugby League Picture by Emily Walker

Port Macquarie Sharks are preparing to battle it out for the top three spot on the Group 3 ladder after a successful victory against the Wauchope Blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.