Port Macquarie Sharks are preparing to battle it out for the top three spot on the Group 3 ladder after a successful victory against the Wauchope Blues.
It was a shaky start for the home team with the Blues putting a strong fight in the first half against a few failed executions from the Sharks.
But after halftime, the Port team rose to the occasion, defeating the visitors with a 32-6 score.
Both sides gave it their all until the very end with wing Sam Jones scoring a try with just eight minutes left on the clock.
"Sam was good," Sharks coach Matt Hogan said.
"He's done his job."
It was also a strong game for prop Lee Price, and hooker Mitchell Squire with halfback Mitchell Wilbow coming back strong in the second half.
"To Wauchope's credit, they made it hard on us in the first half," Hogan said.
"We're slowly getting together.
"There is some work to do, we don't deny that but we're definitely heading in the right direction."
The game against Wauchope is just one of the six wins out of 11 games that the Port team has played this season.
Despite a defeat against the Old Bar Pirates in two weeks ago, Hogan feels confident for his team going forward.
"I definitely really feel what we're trying to put on the field in the last six weeks is just coming to fruition," Hogan said.
"I'm happy to be coaching these boys and I think we're improving each week."
The Port Macquarie team is currently ranked fourth place of the Group 3 ladder, behind the Macleay Valley Mustangs, Port City Breakers and the Old Bar Pirates.
But the Sharks are hoping to climb the ladder to make it to a top three spot before the semi-finals take place.
"That's where we're shooting and we've got to win the remaining games," Hogan said.
"Which works out well because the remaining games are the people we're in contention for that third spot."
Over the next three weeks, the Sharks will go head to head with the Wingham Tigers followed by the Macleay Valley Mustangs and Taree Bulls to battle it out for the coveted spot.
"If we happen to slip up against one of those teams then, as I said to my players, we don't deserve the third spot because they're better than us," Hogan said.
"We're putting it all on the line in the next three games and then comes the semi-finals.
"Hopefully we'll still be in the fight and the int's a whole new ball game."
