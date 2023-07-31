Port Macquarie Marine Rescue responded to a call-out overnight after a person on a yacht required medical assistance.
About 1.30am on Monday, July 31 Marine Rescue crews were called to a 50ft yacht south of Tacking Point Lighthouse after a member onboard needed "urgent medical assistance".
Port Macquarie Marine Rescue unit commander Greg Davies said the yacht was about one hour from Port Macquarie when the call came in.
"Our crew assisted the people on the yacht," he said. "The patient that had the medical condition was in a stable condition."
The Marine Rescue crew stayed with the yacht to ensure the safety of the crew and escorted them to the Clarence Street Wharf.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the patient was then transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Mr Davies praised the work of the crew who assisted in the successful call-out.
"At night it always is a bit difficult, but luckily the person was stabilised and there was no requirement from our crew to transfer them at sea onto our boat," he said.
"It was a successful outcome and everyone did their job to ensure the crew on the yacht were safe."
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie are encouraging boaters to log on with Marine Rescue when they head out on the water.
"It makes it easier for boaters to contact us if something goes wrong and they need assistance," Mr Davies said.
