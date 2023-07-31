Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie Marine Rescue respond to middle of the night medical call-out

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The yacht was successfully escorted to the Clarence Street Wharf by Marine Rescue. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue Port Macquarie
The yacht was successfully escorted to the Clarence Street Wharf by Marine Rescue. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue Port Macquarie

Port Macquarie Marine Rescue responded to a call-out overnight after a person on a yacht required medical assistance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.