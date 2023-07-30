Cows, long-maligned as "farting, burping" methane-producing machines, become part of the solution, not the problem, as Ward and Green switch their 30 paddocks to 90 by using movable fencing, constantly rotating the cattle, letting them fertilise the land and then move on to the next. Instead of one paddock being farmed, all of them are, in a much gentler way. The grass is allowed to grow high. Chemicals are banned. The goal is for the soil to become enriched, for all the nutrients and organisms to be allowed to flourish, and, ultimately, for the farm to start capturing carbon.