Nominations for the 2023 Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards are now open.
The awards are run by the Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund and the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise.
They recognise the community's exceptional athletes, coaches, and volunteers.
Sunrise Rotary President Diane Hicks was among the sponsors and past winners who launched the call for nominations during a breakfast at Port Macquarie's Indoor Stadium on Friday, July 28.
"Each year our Sports Awards Committee is inspired by the stories and achievements shared by nominees, along with the commitment of volunteers and families to support young people in achieving their sporting dreams," she said in a statement.
"Community sport brings us together. It promotes not only physical and mental health but also creates social connections and friendships that can last a lifetime."
The prize purse is $10,000 with nominations to cover achievements between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.
Chair of the Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund Sub-Committee Cr Nik Lipovac, also launched the Wayne Richards Scholarship Shield.
With an increased prize of $5000, the scholarship helps with the costs associated with competing, travelling, accommodation, and the purchase of uniforms.
"Since 2005, the Wayne Richards Scholarship has been awarded to 18 extraordinary local athletes representing 13 different sports, including those who have achieved success at international level," Cr Lipovac said.
"[These have included] Ryley Batt (wheelchair rugby), Lauren Kitchen (cycling) and Luke Meier-Smith (mountain biking).
"[Some] are on the verge of becoming future stars like Trent Alley (athletics) and Annika Toohey (hockey), while others [have] turned professional, including Claire Coelho (football), Chase O'Leary (bodyboarding) and Madi Roberts (triathlons)."
Following are the nine sports award categories.
To nominate, go to sunrise-rotary.org.au/sportsawards/ before midnight on Friday, September 30, 2023.
All nominations are automatically entered in the Sportsperson of the Year Award sponsored by Greenmeadows Health Centre.
Port Macquarie Sunrise Rotary launched the Hastings Sports Awards 24 years ago to encourage participation in grassroots sport across the region and to provide financial support to local champions trying to achieve their sporting goals.
The Wayne Richards Scholarship was launched in 2004 by the Mayor's Sporting Fund Sub-Committee as a tribute to former Mayor Wayne Richards - a passionate supporter of youth and sport in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
To apply for the Wayne Richards Sporting Scholarship, visit pmhc.nsw.gov.au/Wayne-Richards-Scholarship.
This year's Sports Awards Breakfast presentation will be held at 7am on Friday, October 20, at Port Panthers.
The next fundraising event for the Wayne Richards Scholarship is a World Cup Football themed Trivia Night at the Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Lifesaving Club on August 18.
Tickets are available for purchase through the Glasshouse, Port Macquarie.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
