Kempsey Cannonballs Black Under-12s take out rugby union grand final in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 30 2023 - 10:16am, first published July 29 2023 - 10:00am
Kempsey Cannonballs Black Under-12s have taken out the win in the under-12s rugby union grand final. Picture supplied
The Kempsey Cannonballs Black under-12s team have won the bragging rights after coming out on top in the local rugby union grand final.

