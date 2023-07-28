Port Macquarie News
On the Bench with Wauchope's Group 3 history-maker Ellie Markezic | July 28

By Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 6:49pm
Wauchope's Ellie Markezic makes her On the Bench debut. Picture by Scott Calvin
Wauchope's Ellie Markezic makes her On the Bench debut. Picture by Scott Calvin

ELLIE Markezic doesn't see herself as a trailblazer, even if she is the first woman to be elected onto the board of Group Three Rugby League.

Local News

