ELLIE Markezic doesn't see herself as a trailblazer, even if she is the first woman to be elected onto the board of Group Three Rugby League.
Ellie, from Wauchope, spoke to ACM's Mick McDonald and co-host Gary Bridge, for this week's (July 28's) On The Bench.
She says the game has been part of her life for as long as she can remember, which explains why she enjoys being heavily involved in administration.
Ellie's not only a Group Three board member, she's also associated with the North Coast Women's Rugby League and the Wauchope senior and junior clubs.
Her son, Archie, plays under eights for the Blues.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.