The final Camden Haven Courier

This was the cover of Wednesday's Camden Haven Courier; the last to be printed. And following is an updated version of the message I left readers of that final edition.
I thought I'd share it again here as many Port News readers are residents of the Camden Haven, or at least visit it regularly.
Just as much of Australia is grappling with the rising cost of living, so too are businesses like ours. Consolidating some of our papers is a response to that.
But saying goodbye to the physical Camden Haven Courier doesn't mean we'll stop covering the region's stories.
In fact, the Hastings and Camden Haven are linked in many more ways than geographically and demographically.
They are part of the same police, health, local government and state government areas. On top of that are the sporting competitions that feature clubs from both valleys.
So, it naturally follows that the stories we cover are relevant to both readerships,
More of you are already embracing the benefits of digital news and the convenience of accessing it on any device, wherever and whenever you want.
Businesses too are experiencing an uptick in customers clicking on their digital advertisements.
The Port News website and its Friday print edition continue to go from strength to strength - particularly as subscribers now have access to mastheads right along the Mid North Coast, including the Newcastle Herald.
Through the Port News we will continue to cover stories that matter to the Camden Haven and Port Macquarie-Hastings.
For those of our readers who live in that area, we encourage you to keep sending in your stories, event details and sporting results by reaching out via the "Contact Us" and "Send us your News" tabs in the Port News. You'll find these via the menu or at the bottom of the website.
Please also stay in touch with our reporting and sales teams.
It is only through your ongoing support that we can continue to produce the journalism you can trust to hold the powerful to account, and to sort the fact from the fiction in our increasingly deafening (and tone deaf) social feeds.
To all the loyal advertisers and regular readers of the Camden Haven Courier over the past almost 110 years, thank you! We look forward to maintaining and strengthening our partnership through the Port Macquarie News.
Editor, Port News
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
