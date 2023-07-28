*This story mentions eating disorders.
Overcoming life's difficult challenges is the theme of Tania Cassidy's (TC Cassidy's) new single, Alive Again.
The Port Macquarie country music performer said the song is about celebrating making it through a difficult period and coming out stronger on the other side.
"I think it tells the story of coming from a dark place and being stronger because of it," she said.
TC Cassidy stepped away from the music industry 30 years ago and said she only recently has felt comfortable enough to discuss her experience with bulimia.
"I personally relate to this new single because I had a really bad eating disorder for 17 years," she said.
"The raw truth is that for half of the 30 years I spent away from the music industry I was battling bulimia."
She said she feels lucky to have overcome her eating disorder.
"I credit that to my now 15-year-old daughter because the day I found out I was pregnant I knew I had to do something about my eating disorder."
The two-time Golden Guitar nominee made her comeback to the Australian country music scene last year with the release of her album Travelling Heart.
The new single Alive Again, released on July 28, will feature on her upcoming second album.
"I was with my friend, producer and co-writer of this song Angus Gill who said it was a song that had been sitting there and he hadn't done anything with it."
Although TC Cassidy didn't write the song, the singer-songwriter relates deeply to the song's themes.
"We were talking about what to record next when Angus mentioned this song that he wrote with Alan Mackey, Tim James and Rivers Rutherford," she said.
"The song was born in 1976 when Alan was working with Countdown. Alan started writing the song, but then shared the concept with Angus decades later and they co-wrote it with Tim James."
TC Cassidy said she immediately knew the song was for her.
"It struck a chord with me and I think a lot of other people will relate to it as well," she said.
"I've been referring to the song as an anthem of survival.
"If speaking out about this helps one person, it's so worth it."
TC Cassidy said her return to the country music scene has been met with open arms.
"I have also found a new audience with all of the young people that are now entering the industry," she said.
TC Cassidy's new single Alive Again is out now. She will also be performing in Port Macquarie at The Barn on Saturday, October 14.
*If you or someone you know needs support with body image or eating disorders, contact The Butterfly National Helpline for free and confidential support on 1800 33 4673.
