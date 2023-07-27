Well, last week we had a lot of swells, with reports coming in that there were waves from Plomer to North Haven, which was great for everyone.
Cherie Gillet, Paul Holcroft and I surfed Plomer on Saturday, while Bobby Rosenbaum went north to racecourse on Sunday.
After no swell for two weeks, it was nice to see waves everywhere.
I took a beach check to Shelly's on Sunday after doing a delivery to Rainforest Café at 11am, and I saw a guy catch a huge bomb right across the rocks and halfway across Shelly Beach.
It must've been at least eight foot (2.5 metres) I reckon. Well done to you, whoever you are, you were seen, and it was a ripper.
Now to Townies and Middles.
To say it was cranking would be an understatement.
It was pumping all weekend.
After last week's conditions we will see a smaller swell, 1.3 - 1.7m, with light winds SW-NW 5-10 knots.
Tides will be 1.2 - 1.5m in the morning and higher in the afternoon up to 1.8m.
Water temperature may dip with the NW winds and sit around the 18 - 19 degrees, so I think most beaches from Plomer to North Haven will have small but consistent waves around the 1 - 3 foot (up to one metre) mark, with open beaches like North Wall and Bonny Hills a bit bigger as the tides push in.
I thought it would be great to honour our local legends, the goofy footers club from not too long ago who are still surfing.
There's Mick Campbell, who grew up in Port Macquarie and surfed regularly with my eldest son, Nigel.
I remember Mick gave Nigel one of his boards which he called "the red baron" and one day at Middles, Nigel snapped it in half. He has since kept the front tip mounted on the wall of his house in Canberra.
Mick was a local surfing identity who made it onto the world stage competing in the World Surf League (WSL).
His home break has always been Middles, which is a classic left-handed break.
It has now come to be home to other goofy footers; Ian "no wetsuit", Andrew with the beard, Dasher, Gee Hassan; and of course our local photographer, Andrew Lister.
It is also known to claim a board or two - as happened to Paul at Middles on Sunday.
A special thanks to Wayne and Michelle who picked the board up at Queenies and returned it to him.
Quote of the Week: "So, every time we catch a good wave, we should always appreciate what nature gives up for us."
