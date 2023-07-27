Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is seeking to dispense with a by-election and save more than $500,000 in the process.
It comes after Cr Sharon Griffiths' resignation created a councillor vacancy just over 12 months out from the next local government election.
The council's chief executive officer, Dr Clare Allen, will write to Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, seeking application to dispense with a by-election.
The decision was made at an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, July 27.
Mayor Peta Pinson said they were writing to the minister to save the community in excess of $500,000 on a by-election that would take up to three months to see come to fruition, asking the community to come out in their thousands to vote to fill the vacant councillor chair just for a few months.
"I think that is a huge impost financially but I also think that is a lot to ask of our community when we only have just over 12 months to go now before the local government elections happen in 2024," Cr Pinson said.
Deputy mayor Rachel Sheppard said it was preferable not to have a by-election due to the cost.
The council extended its appreciation to Cr Griffiths for her service as a councillor.
Cr Pinson described Cr Griffiths as a longstanding, capable councillor with 11 years of service to the community.
"This is a difficult role as a community civic leader to represent all facets of our community and to do so for 11 years is extraordinary," she said.
The council appointed Cr Adam Roberts as the non-voting councillor member to the Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee.
The mayor used her casting vote to defeat two amendments. The first amendment proposed Cr Lauren Edwards be appointed the councillor member of the committee and the second amendment put forward Cr Lisa Intemann for the role.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
