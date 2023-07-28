Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Machete-wielding man charged and a focus on driving offences; police wrap | July 28

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Machete-weilding man arrested and driving offences in this week's police wrap. Picture, Google Maps
Machete-weilding man arrested and driving offences in this week's police wrap. Picture, Google Maps

Police have been out targeting driving offences over the past week, with drink-drivers and disqualified drivers caught on our roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.