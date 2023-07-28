Police have been out targeting driving offences over the past week, with drink-drivers and disqualified drivers caught on our roads.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police Acting Inspector Nicole Ward for our weekly police wrap.
About 5.50pm on July 20, police were called to reports of a man waving a machete on near Kooloonbung Creek Nature Park
Gordon Street, Port Macquarie.
Members of the public told police the man was standing on the roadway waving the machete around, yelling and blocking traffic.
Police attended the scene and the man complied with instructions to drop the weapon and he was subsequently arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with armed with intent to commit serious indictable offence, breach of bail, possess knife in a public place and affray.
The 20-year-old Taylor's Arm man has been refused bail to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 6.
Police are investigating a malicious damage incident at a business on Horton Street, Port Macquarie on Tuesday, July 25.
About 1.30am two male youths attempted to break the glass door of a business with a steel pole and a brick.
The glass was damaged in the incident before the youths left the scene and returned a short time later when they attempted to break the door again with the brick.
Police are appealing for information regarding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Port Macquarie police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
About 2.30am on Sunday, July 23 police were conducting random breath testing on Lighthouse Road, Port Macquarie.
A Holden Rodeo was stopped and the 22-year-old male driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and subjected to a further breath analysis test which returned a mid-range reading.
His licence was suspended and a field court attendance notice was issued to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 13.
About 9.10pm on Saturday, July 22 police stopped a disqualified driver on John Oxley Drive, Port Macquarie.
The 27-year-old female driver was issued a court attendance notice to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 13.
About 10pm on Friday, July 21 a 17-year-old male driver was stopped on Orr Street, Port Macquarie.
He was subjected to a random breath test which returned a positive result.
He was issued a suspension and given a ticket.
About 11.50pm on Saturday, July 22 a 20-year-old man was found driving while suspended on Henry Kendall Drive, Laurieton.
He has been issued a court attendance notice to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 20.
Act. Insp. Ward said police are currently cracking-down on knife crime across the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
"Police are out searching areas where people are suspected of having a knife in their possession," she said. "Police will speak with these people and consider searching them."
An Apple iPhone found at the Level Up nightclub was handed in to Port Macquarie Police Station on July 23.
A mobile phone with a black case found at the beach was also handed in to the police station on Saturday, July 21.
An engagement ring found at McDonald's in Wyong has been handed in to Port Macquarie Police Station.
