The community of Port Macquarie has responded overwhelming to Rotary's calls for warm clothes and blankets to help the most vulnerable this winter.
Launched in 2022 by the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West, the Winter Woolies Project has provided new clothes and blankets to a number of local charities and organisations who support the community's most marginalised each year.
Project architect Meredith Evans, said she was overjoyed to see donations rolling into Rotary's drop-off points following a call-out in May.
"Many of these people have little to nothing to keep themselves and their families warm throughout the winter," she said.
"Partnering with Rotary on the Winter Woolies project are the Knatty Knitters who have painstakingly handknitted countless booties, beanies, bed socks, fingerless gloves, blankets and scarves.
"A lot of love, time and energy has clearly gone into making these beautiful items."
Rotary distributes these essential items to organisations such as Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse, YP Space Mid North Coast, Neami National, New Horizons, Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, Headspace, Community Housings Ltd and TAFE NSW Port Macquarie.
Calls are still coming in for more warm, winter items.
If you would like to donate to Rotary's Winter Woolies Project, contact Meredith Evans on 0478 748 472 or visit the office of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, at 23/15 Chancellors Drive, Port Macquarie.
