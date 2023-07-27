A visiting District Court judge said she was "disappointed" by the delay in sentencing a Wauchope man on a string of weapons and drug offences.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 32, appeared before Judge Deborah Payne in the Port Macquarie District Court on Wednesday, July 26.
However, defence lawyer Matthew Lindeman asked for an adjournment to allow for an assessment report to be completed detailing Fowler's eligibility for a substance rehabilitation program.
"I have been in contact with his Community Corrections Officer to see if he's eligible for the program," Mr Lindeman said.
"He has positive attitudes towards rehabilitation."
Fowler was arrested on August 10, 2022, after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun, found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police located ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler has entered guilty please to six charges including:
Judge Payne described the offences as "very serious".
"It's disappointing... I've read the material and what's the use of it. I finish here in two weeks," she said.
The case has been adjourned and will return to the Port Macquarie District Court on August 7 for mention.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
