Paul Holcroft and Cherie Gillett surfed Port Macquarie waves daily for years

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:33pm, first published 4:00am
Port Macquarie residents Paul Holcroft and Cherie Gillett took on a challenge from another surfer to hit the waves daily for a year. Pictures by Andrew Lister.
They've surfed through flood waters, storm debris and big swells.

