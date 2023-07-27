They've surfed through flood waters, storm debris and big swells.
Port Macquarie residents Paul Holcroft and Cherie Gillett took on a challenge from another surfer to hit the waves every day for a year.
And they just kept going.
"It became second nature, so we just kept doing it," Mr Holcroft said.
Mr Holcroft notched up 1297 days of surfing, after starting six days into 2020. He finished the challenge on July 9.
"It was a nice feeling [to finish]," he said.
Ms Gillett said she surfed daily for 810 days.
It was COVID-19 that eventually forced Ms Gillett to stop the challenge and rest in March.
Both say surfing is addictive and the beach community kept them accountable throughout the challenge, to ensure they kept turning up every morning.
Mr Holcroft said there were really tough days, especially during the major flood events where they saw dead animals and dodged large tree trunks.
Ms Gillett said they were spitting out the murky water whenever it touched their lips.
There was also another day with extremely large swell, where Ms Gillett chose to surf the white water for her own safety.
Their definition of a surf was to catch one wave and stand up on a surfboard.
Mr Holcroft said he's rarely been sick over the period of the challenge and believes the salt water is good for his immunity.
His favourite days for the challenge have been spent with the surfing crew, when they've travelled to Point Plomer for a weekend.
Ms Gillett loves to surf with the dolphins and said they've formed a strong connection with a family pod.
Mr Holcroft said he might take up another challenge of surfing for the entirety of a leap year.
Ms Gillett said if Paul does it, she'll have to do it too. She has been surfing on and off for years since she was a teenager growing up at Coffs Harbour.
She consistently started surfing after moving to Port Macquarie about seven years ago from Sydney.
Ms Gillett is a trauma therapist and has plans to start a program by using surfing as a healing tool.
Mr Holcroft has only been surfing for about five years, after starting when he was 37-years-old.
"Picked it up really fast and now I make surfboards," he said.
"I think it's just meant to be."
Mr Holcroft, who moved to Port Macquarie 15 years ago, said the sport is addictive.
"Once you stand up and go along that first wave, you're hooked," he said.
