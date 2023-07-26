Interest flooded in from as far as Japan when the former Fantasy Glades site hit the market but the search for a buyer continues.
The Parklands Close property was up for sale through expressions of interest until Friday, July 21.
The 1.68 hectare property, known as Fantasy Glades Estate, remains on the market with a new price guide of $2.4 million to $2.6 million.
Marketing agent David Geary from McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie said they received offers on the property from the expressions of interest process but "just probably not at the level the owner wanted at this stage".
Mr Geary said the expression of interest process was really well received by the public.
He said Fantasy Glades Estate was the most viewed property in NSW through real estate websites for a two-week period.
"A lot of people were looking at it because they went there as a kid and they have experienced it before," Mr Geary said.
"We just need to find that genuine buyer now."
McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie will notify interested parties about the new price guide.
Fantasy Glades, which operated for about 35 years, closed in 2002.
Jeff Crowe bought the unique property eight years ago.
He restored the former theme park buildings with a view to reopening the site to the public, not as a theme park, but as a nod to nostalgia.
There is planning approval to convert Cinderella's castle into a cafe.
Deferred commencement consent has also been secured for a caravan park on a portion of the site. Nine self-contained manufactured cottages are planned.
The deferred commencement consent is due to the project's reliance on completion of an access road approved under a separate development approval.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.