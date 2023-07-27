Port Macquarie Oztag players are preparing to touch down in Ireland next week for the 2023 Tag World Cup.
The players who were selected in November last year at the Australian National Championships will be leaving behind the Australian winter to play at Limerick, Ireland from August 2 to August 5.
But not all the Port Macquarie players will be representing Australia.
Port Macquarie senior Oztag convenor Claire Thurlow said players from various age groups will be playing for Australian, Indigenous Australian, New Zealand and Great Britain teams.
"For country Port Macquarie to be up there with the best, you've got to be the best to get there," she said.
"To then compete at that level is just a massive indication of the growing talent in this area and also how much the sport is growing as well."
Darryn Northey who is representing the Great Britain Exiles will be playing against his fellow Port Macquarie players.
"That's always a good thing to be playing a couple of your team mates from around here," he said.
"We all take it in our stride."
Tyrone Flanagan will also be flying over to Ireland with his Mum and grandparents for his second World Cup.
Tyrone Flanagan has been playing Oztag for years but has progressed well in the sport recently.
Last year he played in the Oztag World Cup for the 21s mixed Indigenous Australia team.
"I only started taking rep last year and it was my first year going serious with it," he said.
This World Cup is expected to be a bit different for Tyrone who instead of playing for the Australian Indigenous side, will be representing New Zealand.
On top of travelling to Sydney for training, Tyrone has been busy learning the haka for the World Cup.
"I'm looking forward to doing the haka," he said.
"That'll be pretty good to do in front of everyone."
Regardless of who they play for, the team members said they were excited to travel for the event.
Cian Cowdrey who played in last year's World Cup at Coffs Harbour, is playing for the 21's women's Indigenous Australia team.
"This will be my first trip away with Indigenous Oztag to play in the World Cup," she said.
"It's going to be a good trip to go over there but also to play to represent my community, my culture, and my family."
The competition is a bit of a mystery even for players who have competed in a World Cup before.
Alan Darling who will be playing for the 60's Australian team said it was hard to say what to expect.
"We haven't seen some of these sides at all," he said.
"We don't know what they'll be like but there will be plenty of enjoyment.
"I'm sure there will be fierce competition but there will be handshakes and beers afterwards."
Mrs Thurlow who has been a convenor with her husband Nathan Thurlow for four years has seen the popularity in the sport explode in recent years.
"Even though we've had COVID-19, and floods, and bushfires, in that time when we've basically had to reschedule and post-pone things, we've been really fortunate that players have kept coming back," she said.
"Particularly in summer because it is a sport that really allows people to practice their skills from other sports... so people are able to practice that between seasons as well."
Cian Cowdrey first took up Oztag as a 16-year-old.
"I was playing league tag for the Breakers and it started up as a summer thing to do," she said.
"And then it just turned into getting state cup teams together and it just progressed from there."
When asked why she has stayed with the sport for the past three years, Ms Cowdrey said the community played a big role.
"Everyone is so friendly," she said.
"They are always fun games to play whether you're playing in C grade or A grade on a Monday night or a Wednesday night."
Mrs Thurlow agreed that the Port players heading to the World Cup could attract more locals to the sport.
"There's a representative pathway for nearly every age group, and males and females which is also a huge bonus."
Port Macquarie Oztag players at 2023 Tag World Cup in Ireland
New Zealand team- Tana Marino, Maia Marino, Georgia Marino, Tyrone Flanagan
Great Britain team- Greg Gleeson, Darryn Northey
Australian team- Mandy McKinnon, Alan Darling, Shaun Magnus
Indigenous Australia team- Cian Cowdrey, Shelby Grainger (withdrawn due to injury), Lelani Grainger (withdrawn due to injury), Jamie Archibald (withdrawn)
