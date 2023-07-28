TAFE NSW Port Macquarie students are being trained to spot potential melanomas on their client's scalps and bodies.
The Spot a Spot program has been developed by TAFE NSW with the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation, Hair and Beauty Australia (HABA) and Keune Australia.
The online course was launched by the NSW Government in June.
TAFE NSW Port Macquarie Hair and Beauty head teacher Deb Schneider said the program is already proving to be successful.
"We get to look at places that no one else does," she said.
"Who else looks at your scalp?"
Teachers and students have referred their Port Macquarie clients to get their skin checked, after noticing a suspicious spot on their scalp.
The clients have given positive feedback to say thanks for helping to detect the spot at an early stage.
Mrs Schneider said the online course includes a lot of visual references for how to detect any potential freckles or moles which might be cancerous.
"Always best to go on the side of caution and say to your client 'look I think you need to go and get checked'," she said.
Mrs Schneider said clients can build close relationships with their hairdressers, beauticians and nail technicians.
This can make it easier for a staff member to broach the subject regarding a suspicious spot.
Mrs Schneider said teachers and students are not medical practitioners, but they can suggest someone has a professional skin check by a qualified health professional.
"The first point is always a general practitioner," she said.
NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp said one Australian is diagnosed with melanoma every 30 minutes and it results in around 1300 deaths every year.
"But we know early detection matters, which is why this new course is a great example of TAFE NSW working with industry to identify skills needs and fast-tracking solutions that benefit, not only the workforce but the wider community," he said.
"By offering free places for TAFE NSW apprentices studying Certificate III in Hairdressing and Barbering and Certificate IV in Beauty, we're working to equip the next generation with the skills to have these important conversations."
Australian Melanoma Research Foundation Dr Wayne Harvey early detection of melanoma is associated with high survival rates.
"Hairdressers and barbers are in regular contact with their clients and access hard-to-see spots, so they are very well placed to recognise skin changes," he said.
