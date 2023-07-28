Port Macquarie News
TAFE NSW Port Macquarie hairdressers are training to identify suspicious spots

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
July 29 2023 - 4:00am
TAFE NSW Port Macquarie students are being trained to spot potential melanomas on their client's scalps and bodies.

