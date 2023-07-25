Port Macquarie News
Master plan spells out Rotary Park upgrades

Lisa Tisdell
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 9:00am
Rotary Park was established in 1956. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
The community can look forward to council's Rotary Park upgrade kicking off with a blueprint and initial funding locked in.

