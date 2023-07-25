The community can look forward to council's Rotary Park upgrade kicking off with a blueprint and initial funding locked in.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has allocated $543,766 in the 2023-24 Operational Plan for its upgrade work at the park to get underway.
That includes $145,707 allocated to upgrade the playground.
Pathways, planting and adjacent works to the new Observatory building will also be part of the council's first stage of work.
Council director Melissa Watkins confirmed the budget for the coming year contained more than $500,000 towards the upgrade.
Ms Watkins said ultimately the master plan was the council's plan for the future and the upgrades, which will be staged, will be delivered over time as money permitted.
The plan acknowledges that the impetus to update a 2009 plan was partly driven by Port Macquarie Astronomical Association's project at Rotary Park.
Work has started on the association's new Astronomy and Science Centre to replace the astronomical observatory, which is more than 60-years-old.
The new centre is not a council project but it is included in the master plan.
The council blueprint takes in the park precinct and its surrounds. The park is bounded by Stewart Street, Lord Street and William Street.
Two community members spoke about the master plan at the council's public forum.
Rotary Park Committee representative Geoff Johnson congratulated the council on its decision to upgrade the park.
He said the town was growing substantially, and consequently, more people were accessing the area.
Peter Briscoe said the local residents were talking about traffic and pedestrian safety.
The speakers acknowledged the council's community consultation. The council reviewed and updated the draft plan before its adoption in response to feedback.
The council gave the Rotary Park Master Plan the green light at its meeting on Thursday, July 20.
Cr Lisa Intemann recognised the new Observatory building project as the biggest component.
She said there were so many other small parts of the master plan which included improving safety and access, renewed furniture and a planned improvement to the intersection of Stewart, William and Owen streets.
The plan notes that modification to the road alignment is subject to Transport for NSW's review and approval.
A report to the council meeting said the master plan provides a landscaping design around the new Observatory building, a review of park usability including footpath connections and seating/shelters, playground upgrade, reserve entry signs and traffic flow/parking provision around the reserve.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
