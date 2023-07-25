July 25, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Magpies soar to second place on the AFL North Coast ladder, while the Port Saints fall short of victory against the in-form Macleay Valley Rangers.
The Port Macquarie Magpies have soared to second place on the AFL North Coast ladder after a bruising 16.9 (105) to 7.12.(54) win against Grafton on Saturday, July 22.
The Magpies have been flying under the radar this season as the quietly climbed the AFL North Coast ladder, but they are taking shape at just the right time of the season.
The Magpies' next game is against third placed Coffs Breakers at Wayne Richards Park on Saturday, July 29.
The Port Saints fell short of victory against the Macleay Valley Rangers at Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22.
The Rangers kicked their way to a 3-2 lead that now sees them sitting in second place on the Zone Premier League ladder, with the Port Saints trailing in third.
The Rangers will face the ladder-leaders Port United on Saturday, July 29, in the hopes of consolidating a top-three spot on the ladder.
Meanwhile, the in-form Kempsey Saints defeated Camden Haven 2-1 in Laurieton. Port United had the bye this round.
The Hastings Valley Vikings were defeated by the SCU Marlins on Saturday, July 22.
The Vikings' attack proved strong during the game, however they were ultimately no match for the Marlins, going down 62-27.
It was not all doom and gloom for the Vikings as they welcomed to two youngsters to the first grade side on the weekend. Young guns Lachlan Pye and Lachlan O'Connor made their debut off the bench.
The Marlins will travel to Port Macquarie this weekend to face the Port Pirates this weekend in a critical match.
The Pirates, who had the bye, are sitting third on the ladder and trailing the Kempsey Cannonballs by two points.
It looks increasingly likely that their final round showdown at Crescent Head will decide the second spot and that critical double shot at making the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division grand final.
Meanwhile, the Vikings will enjoy the bye this Saturday as they look to finish the season on a winning note the following weekend.
Port City Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts is remaining calm despite the team suffering another tight loss on the weekend.
The Mustangs narrowly defeated last year's premiers 26-24 at Port Macquarie on Sunday, July 23, to haul themselves to third place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder with four rounds to go.
Port City will be out to win their game against Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday, July 30, in the hope of getting their season back on track ahead of finals.
Meanwhile, the Port Sharks succumbed to a blistering 20-2 loss against Old Bar Pirates in an error-riddled game at Old Bar.
The Port Sharks, Tigers, Taree City and Macleay are locked in a battle for the final three places on the Group 3 ladder as Port City and Old Bar hold onto their first and second place in the five.
Macleay, courtesy of the upset 26-24 win over Port City, now sit in third place with the Bulls fourth. The Sharks are in the hunt for third place on the ladder despite the loss.
In a back-and-forth game against the Kendall Blues and Long Flat Dragons, both teams trooped off the field at full-time after claiming a 34-point draw.
Meanwhile, the Lake Cathie Raiders hosted the Tigers, and the home side had an easy 54-6 win over the visitors.
The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays travelled to Beechwood to take on the Shamrocks and the home side got the points 54-6.
