Magpies soar to second place, Port Saints fall short: weekend footy wrap | July 22-23

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
The Macleay Valley Rangers claimed a narrow win over the Port Saints at Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Emily Walker
July 25, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Magpies soar to second place on the AFL North Coast ladder, while the Port Saints fall short of victory against the in-form Macleay Valley Rangers.

