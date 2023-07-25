Port Macquarie News
Keel Laying Ceremony marks milestone in Young Endeavour II build for Birdon

Updated July 25 2023 - 11:03pm, first published 4:21pm
The project to design and build the replacement for the brigantine Sail Training Ship (STS) Young Endeavour has reached a milestone.

