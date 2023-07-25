The project to design and build the replacement for the brigantine Sail Training Ship (STS) Young Endeavour has reached a milestone.
Birdon was awarded the $40 million contract to build the ship in May last year, with the Keel Laying Ceremony to officially mark the start of construction being held on Tuesday, July 25.
The ceremony is a Navy tradition where coins are placed on the keel to bring good luck to the construction and those that will sail onboard.
Advisory Board Member of Birdon Rear Admiral Peter Marshall AM, RAN (Retd) said this is an important milestone in the life of the Young Endeavour II.
Each year the Young Endeavour, launched in 1987, travels along the east and south coasts of Australia in 20 voyages guided by a crew of nine trained Royal Australian Navy personnel.
Ship attendees aged 16 to 23 years apply to navigate, keep watch and take the helm of the Endeavour.
The ship was originally given to Australia by the British government in 1988 to celebrate the Australian Bicentenary.
Young Endeavour Youth Scheme Board Chairman Marshall Baillieu attended the ceremony at Birdon on July 25 and detailed the importance of the youth program for young Australians.
"This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme and what better way to mark the anniversary than to commence the construction of a new training ship which will enable many more youth to take part in the program," he said.
"More than 14,000 young Australians have completed the youth development program and a further 12,000 youth with disabilities have joined day sails."
Ship Acquisition Specialist Ships Assistant Secretary David Kingston said this new training vessel being built in Port Macquarie will provide more opportunities for young people.
Commodore Ashley Papp CSC, RAN, Director General Littoral Capability represented the Chief of Navy at the ceremony and spoke of the importance of laying coins on the keel.
"Those who go to sea know that a ship carries emotions and it touches the soul and it gets into the heart of those who sail on it," he said.
"The journey for this ship starts here today."
Birdon will work with Dykstra on the core vessel design, and will also be responsible for the design, engineering, and integration of all the vessel's systems, including mechanical, electrical, propulsion, communication and navigation systems.
The replacement vessel design is testament to over 18 months of hard work from the Dykstra and Birdon engineering teams.
The build of the Young Endeavour II is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.