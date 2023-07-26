They may look cute but donkeys are proving they are tough when it comes to protecting cattle herds.
Jody and Sean Gleeson have a cattle farm at Johns River, which has previously had a lot of issues with wild dogs killing calves.
In 2020, the Gleesons decided to purchase a couple of donkeys from Lismore to protect their herd, after hearing about successful stories on other properties.
There are now five donkeys on the farm.
"They're renowned for being herd protectors," Mrs Gleeson said.
"They're very nurturing, and once they bond with whoever they're with...they're very protective."
The donkeys use their hooves and teeth to fend off the wild dog predators.
According to NSW Government Local Land Services, wild dogs refer to all wild-living dogs including dingoes, feral domestic dogs and the hybrid descendants of these.
"Wild dogs can be extremely cunning which can make control of their populations very difficult," the NSW Government Local Land Services website states.
"Attacks on livestock can have significant financial and emotional impacts on landholders."
The organisation has developed a North Coast Regional Strategic Pest Animal Management Plan to protect the economy, environment and community, through strategic management of the region's pest animals.
The focus of wild dog management is to reduce the negative impact on livestock across the region.
According to the plan, wild dogs are present throughout the North Coast region, usually at medium densities.
The Gleesons say they've had wild dogs on their property since purchasing the donkeys, but they haven't lost any calves.
The donkeys can also tell the difference between the family dogs and the wild ones.
"They don't bother our dogs," Mrs Gleeson said.
One of the male donkeys has become part of the Gleeson family.
"He's a bit cheeky," she said.
"Loves his pats and cuddles."
The Gleesons say wild dogs is a big issue on the Mid North Coast.
"Our neighbour.. rang us the other day and said they'd had a calf brought down," Mr Gleeson said.
Mrs Gleeson said she believes natural disasters including bushfires and droughts have brought more wild dogs to the Mid North Coast.
