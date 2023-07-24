Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has confirmed the resignation of long-serving councillor Sharon Griffiths.
In a statement released to the media, the council said CEO Dr Clare Allen has accepted the resignation of Cr Griffiths, who after 11 years, has made the decision to step away from local government.
For more than a decade, Cr Griffiths has been an integral part of political life in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
She said it was the right time to step away to focus on life away from the chamber.
"I have really enjoyed my role as councillor for the past 11 years," Cr Griffiths said.
"As a passionate advocate for the Hastings and Camden Haven valleys, my position has allowed me to provide support on key projects, and improvements to governance, environmental, and financial outcomes.
"It has also allowed me to meet so many wonderful people who contribute enormously to our community. Thank you to everyone who has provided support and positive and honest feedback to help make important changes in our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.