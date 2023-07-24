Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How a Johns River farm and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mitigate El Nino threat

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:15am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gleeson have a cattle farm at Johns River and say it's already been a dry 12 months. Picture by Liz Langdale
The Gleeson have a cattle farm at Johns River and say it's already been a dry 12 months. Picture by Liz Langdale

Mid North Coast farmers are taking steps to mitigate any potential threat an El Nino weather cycle might bring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.