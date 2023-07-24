Mid North Coast farmers are taking steps to mitigate any potential threat an El Nino weather cycle might bring.
Sean and Jody Gleeson have a cattle farm at Johns River and are already taking steps to cull their cattle herd to offset any impact of drought conditions.
After three consecutive years of La Ninas, the World Meteorological Organization declared an El Nino is underway, increasing the likelihood of hotter temperatures in many parts of the world.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology El Nino-Southern Oscillation Outlook remains at El Nino Alert.
This means there is around a 70 per cent chance of an El Nino developing in 2023.
The Gleesons have about 150 animals, but are looking to keep just 50 breeders.
"You want something which is naturally going to put on weight in a shorter period of time...," Mr Gleeson said.
Mr Gleeson said they'll be selective with the animals they send to the abattoir, which currently has a two month wait.
"Everyone is doing the same thing as us," he said.
Due to lower than average rainfall over the past 12 months, Mr Gleeson said it's already been a tough year.
They've had to buy bales of hay from inland areas because the farm has been unable to produce enough grass (which is made into silage) to feed their stock.
Mr Gleeson said good rainfall at the right time is crucial to ensure grass can be grown.
"Normally I would have rye grass up to my knees," he said.
The cost to purchase the bales was about $16,000 for 59 bales at the start of the year. Their storage shed only has about 18 bales left.
"Normally we would have 150 bales made [in the lead up to winter]," he said.
"Last season we got 31.
"That was due to no rain and a colder period leading up to January..."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Utilities, Planning and Design group manager Cameron Hawkins said council is undertaking several measures to ensure water supply is robust in times of drought.
In April, the council was part of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Regional Network Leakage Detection Project, to assist the organisation to uncover mystery leaks.
Specialists scoured water mains of Port Macquarie and surrounding areas to track down leaks, and prevent hundreds of mega litres of water escaping the network.
Mr Hawkins said contractors found 190 leaks across about 613km of mains, resulting in an estimated volume of 565.57ML lost per year, equivalent to just over a month's supply.
He said participation in the project had been on council's list of priorities since the drought.
The Water Operations team have fixed 93 leaks and repairs are continuing.
In 2020 level four water restrictions were implemented by the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, due to the relentless 2019 drought conditions.
However, Mr Hawkins said since then council has changed the way water is extracted from the river under Water Access Licenses.
"This has increased our water yield by over 30 per cent," he said.
"Reviewing the 2019 drought with this new operation shows we would have only got to level two water restrictions and not level four."
Mr Hawkins said despite lower than average rainfall for the past several months, dam levels remain at 95 per cent due to the new operation.
Council has also invested $2.3 million to upgrade Port Macquarie's maxed out water and sewage network.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.