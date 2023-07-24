Port City Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts is remaining calm despite the team suffering another tight loss on the weekend.
The Mustangs narrowly defeated last year's premiers 26-24 at Port Macquarie on Sunday, July 23, to haul themselves to third place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder with four rounds to go.
A sharp Port City side were red hot to start, running in three quick tries at the hands of Billy Sprague, Nicholas Smith and Cuban Quinlan-Piper.
However, it was the Mustangs who came home hard in the second half, claiming three tries while reducing Port City's best attacking efforts to one try by Tristian Wright-Scott.
Roberts said his team became complacent after an 18-8 lead at halftime.
"We clocked off early and didn't play for the full 80 minutes," he said. "Our respect for the ball and our unforced errors were pretty poor as well.
"We didn't keep the same intensity in the second half and let them get back in the game, and it eventually caught up to us in the last three minutes of the game.
"You can't afford to give quality sides like Kempsey any chances and we gave them too many in the end."
While this is their second upset in a row after losing to Taree City in the previous round, Richie was adamant that there's no cause for concern as the finals battle heats up.
"We're still second on the ladder and two points clear of third," he said. "We haven't hit the panic button yet, but there are definitely some things that we need to fix.
"We have gone away from our game plan and we're just getting a bit lost at times.
"We're only playing good footy in patches and we haven't played for the full 80 minutes in a long time, that's our biggest issue."
Port City will be out to win their game against Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday, July 30, in the hope of getting their season back on track ahead of finals.
"It's a must win for us as far as I'm concerned," Roberts said. "Our goal is to go down there and win to get back into the winning circle and start building some confidence and momentum before the semi-finals."
Roberts said it was important for the team to fix up their playing style while they still have time.
"You don't want to go into the finals while playing in patches and giving the ball away cheaply," he said.
"You can only train so much heading into finals, it comes down to our attitude now."
Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Ant Cowan said the game was a "do-or-die" clash for the team.
"We had to treat this game as a grand final," he said. "This game determines a spot in the finals at the end of the year, so we had to win that game."
While discipline cost the Mustangs in the first half, Cowan said he was proud of the team's efforts as they battled with positional changes and the loss of Miles Mongta who dislocated his knee early in the second half.
"I couldn't have been prouder of the boys," he said.
"We definitely fixed up our discipline in the second half, and if it wasn't fr us to be really disciplined in that second half, we probably wouldn't have gotten the result."
Cowan said it was a big blow to lose Mongta in the game as they work towards replacing him this week.
"He was absolutely having a blinder in the game, and he's going to be a massive loss for us," he said. "These things come with footy and we just need to make sure we have the right person in that position to do the job."
Cowan said the gallant win has sent out a "warning shot" to other teams as the finals battle heats up.
"These boys are tough as nails and this game sent a warning shot out to all the teams, that's for sure - we're coming for the big prize." he said. "We're not mucking around this year and we're not going to be walked over in any game."
The Mustangs will have a tough battle this Sunday, July 30, as they face sixth placed Wingham Tigers who are looking to force themselves back into the top five.
