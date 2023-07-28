Port Macquarie News
Arthur Dixon awarded Senior Citizens Club honorary life membership

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
July 29 2023 - 9:00am
Port Macquarie Senior Citizens Club honorary life member Arthur Dixon and Port Macquarie Senior Citizens Club member Shirley Jameison on the dance floor. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
A 102-year-old dancer has been awarded honorary life membership of Port Macquarie Senior Citizens Club.

