A 102-year-old dancer has been awarded honorary life membership of Port Macquarie Senior Citizens Club.
Arthur Dixon from Lake Cathie received the non-profit organisation's highest honour on Wednesday, July 19.
Port Macquarie Senior Citizens Club president Marjorie Utley said Mr Dixon provided "an incentive to all of us".
"If anyone deserves this [honorary life membership], Arthur does," she said.
"He is 102 and still dancing - it's amazing."
Mr Dixon joins fellow Senior Citizens Club members for dancing every Monday.
"The mental and physical condition is good for me," he said about dancing.
The beat of the music makes the new vogue waltz Mr Dixon's favourite dance.
He estimates he has been dancing for about 38 years.
The 102-year-old still lives in his own home, drives a car, mows the lawn and does the housework from washing to ironing and cooking.
Mr Dixon is among the regular faces at the Port Macquarie Senior Citizens Club's Munster Street base.
The club, which has between 350 and 400 members, provides activities from darts to carpet bowls, table tennis, card games and gentle exercise, as well as staging bus trips and special lunches.
"We are an extended family," Ms Utley said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
