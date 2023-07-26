Going to the movies has always been one of my favourite things to do.
I much prefer sitting in the cinema with the smell of popcorn in the air and seeing a movie on the big screen with surround sound than sitting on my lounge at home and streaming a movie on the TV.
As a movie buff I have eagerly been awaiting the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, but what I wasn't prepared for was how happy I would be seeing so many people going to the cinema to see these two films.
I went to see Oppenheimer at Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 22.
I went with fellow Port News and Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker and we both assumed there would be plenty of tickets left and seats to choose from when we got there on Saturday night.
We were wrong. The best seats we could get were in the third row from the front and the cinema was near-full for the three-hour long movie.
People around us clapped when the movie finished and everyone walked out in what I can only describe as awe.
While I didn't do the whole 'Barbenheimer' back-to-back movie experience, I did go and see Barbie on Tuesday night, July 25 with 11 of my friends (yes we had to book a whole row of seats, this time in advance).
The cinema was packed with people dressed in pink and it sounded like the crowd enjoyed the movie, judging by the amount of laughter I heard throughout.
My friends and I filed out of the cinema eagerly discussing the movie and the jokes we laughed the hardest at. One of my friends said it was the most he had laughed during a movie in a long time.
We were all commenting on how great it was to see so many people at the cinema on a Tuesday night. And I couldn't agree more.
CEO of Majestic Cinemas Kieran Dell said while we have had a few big movie releases over the past couple of years, some of which include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home, we haven't seen two big films released on the same day.
"It's not the first time we've had these big rushes after the pandemic," he said. "The difference this time is two movies that have been released on the same day are doing so well."
Mr Dell said while both movies are aimed at different audiences, there's a lot of people streaming through the cinema doors to see both.
"It's getting all demographics and genders into the cinema," he said.
Majestic Cinemas in Port Macquarie saw 5000 people through the doors over the weekend. About 3000 went to see Barbie and just under 1000 people saw Oppenheimer.
Kempsey's Majestic Cinemas had just under 1000 people see Barbie and about 200 people went to see Oppenheimer.
"We had sell-outs in Port Macquarie for Barbie all weekend and also had busy sessions for Oppenheimer," Mr Dell said. "I was actually slotting further sessions in of Barbie on Thursday night because they were selling out."
The manager of Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie told Mr Dell the opening weekend for both films was the best weekend they've had and they've been with the business for 10 years.
Mr Dell said he hopes this will mean a return to the cinema for locals.
"We're a momentum business and so people come in and see trailers for films soon to be released and they come back," he said.
"We would expect this to translate into a return to cinema as long as there are movies that people want to see."
