A petition detailing the community's call for an overpass to be built at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Houston Mitchell Drive is ready to be lodged in parliament.
The Bonny Hills Progress Association launched the petition on June 21 after safety concerns were raised following the death of local man Ian Parker at the intersection in May.
The petition has now reached the required 10,000 signatures to be lodged and debated in parliament.
Bonny Hills Progress Association vice president Kathy Regan said it has been encouraging to see the community's support for the push for an overpass.
"We were aiming for 10,000 signatures by the end of July and we now have 12,000 in our hands with more still to be collected," she said.
"For us it's a really clear indication that the community is concerned about the intersection."
Ms Regan said over the past month they have heard comments from people who are supportive of the initiative and see the need for an overpass.
"There have been a lot of people talking about their experiences at the intersection and the near-misses that they've had," she said.
The Bonny Hills Progress Association met with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) on July 19.
"We had quite an extensive discussion with TfNSW and they understand our concerns," Ms Regan said.
"We understand that this project is all about funding and priorities, but we're asking it to be considered and get it into parliament so that it can be debated because this intersection is dangerous."
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams will table the petition when parliament resumes.
"We know that an overpass is many years off and we're not expecting this to make it happen straight away, but we want that conversation around it to start now," Ms Regan said.
The Bonny Hills Progress Association thanked the businesses and community for their support.
"We also want to thank the Camden Haven Courier and Port News for covering all of the updates on this issue," she said.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Tuesday, July 25 on the Pacific Highway to carry out work on a solar-powered vehicle-activated sign and complete line marking between Ryans Road and Aintree Close.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am on the nights of Tuesday 25, Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 July, weather permitting.
Lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the duration of the work and motorists should allow additional travel time.
