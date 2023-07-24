They banter, fight and love each other.
David Shorter and Shaun Thornton have been together for about 15 years.
They met at a gay nightclub in Sydney.
It was a relationship which developed quickly and they moved in together after three months of dating.
A year later they moved to Mr Shorter's home town in New Zealand and he proposed that Christmas.
In 2013 the same-sex marriage bill passed within the country.
The couple surprised their friends and family by getting married at their engagement party.
Mr Shorter and Mr Thornton are very active within their community. They are members of the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce, part of the Rainbow on the River committee and also jointly run a business - The Propagation Station.
They are very open about their love story and say while they fight often, they've always got chemistry to fall back on.
Prior to moving to the Camden Haven, the couple separated for a period of 18 months.
They needed space from each other and Mr Thornton wanted to move to the Camden Haven to be closer to his grandparents.
While they saw different people during that time, they said communication was key when it came to sharing their experiences.
"We've always been best friends," Mr Thornton said.
About six years ago they decided they wanted to make a life together in Laurieton.
Mr Shorter moved back to Australia from New Zealand.
"I packed up everything, brought my dogs and moved over here to Laurieton," he said.
They are working to make everyone feel included in the community, no matter their background, identity or sexuality.
They say these are important values of the Rainbow on the River committee, which is organising Laurieton's first Mardi Gras event.
"We're a safe space," Mr Thornton said.
The couple say they've had no negative interactions with people in relation to their sexuality.
"Our friends and family embraced it," Mr Shorter said.
The couple say it's important to give each other space, as they are jointly connected to many commitments.
They don't work together in the North Haven shop or the new premises at Port Macquarie.
"I'm very whimsical and chaotic in the way in which I create," Mr Thornton said.
"David is very structured..."
Mr Shorter and Mr Thornton also care for Mr Thornton's nan who has dementia.
